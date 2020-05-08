Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan batsman Younis Khan has claimed that the iconic pace duo of Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis “sometimes bowled with broken bones”.

Younis, who is the only Pakistan player to have scored 10,000 Test runs, noted that this determination, coupled with their hard work, is why “they are still remembered as great bowlers of their time”.

Akram featured in 104 Tests and took 414 wickets at an average of 23.62.

He is also the second-highest wicket-taker in ODI history as he claimed 502 wickets in 356 matches at an average of 23.52.

As for Waqar, he picked up 373 wickets in 87 Tests at an average of 23.56.

He also played 262 ODIs and snapped up 416 wickets at an average of 23.84.

“Both the W’s have worked really hard throughout their career and sometimes bowled with broken bones, that’s why they are still remembered as great bowlers of their time,” Younis said during an online session with the Pakistan batsmen and emerging talent as quoted by The Nation. “The players need to constantly challenge themselves and question their own self if they want to succeed at the highest level.”

