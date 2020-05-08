Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief executive Wasim Khan has revealed that legendary Sri Lanka wicketkeeper-batsman Kumar Sangakkara has played a crucial role in helping bring international cricket back to Pakistan.

Sangakkara recently captained the MCC during their tour of Pakistan.

The MCC played four matches, taking on the Lahore Qalandars, Pakistan Shaheens, Northern Pakistan and Multan Sultans.

Furthermore, international cricket has slowly begun returning to Pakistan as Sri Lanka visited the country for three ODIs, three T20 Internationals and two Tests towards the end of last year.

Bangladesh also played three T20 Internationals in January and a Test match in February.

They were supposed to return in April for a one-off ODI and another Test, both of which would have been held in Karachi, but it has been postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

In addition to this, the entire Pakistan Super League (PSL) was held entirely in Pakistan for the first time recently, and many international players featured in the tournament.

“We have had Sri Lanka here, Bangladesh here, but to get the MCC here after 47 years was going to be a huge step forward for us. I was just pleased we were able to make this work,” Wasim was quoted as saying by Sky Sports.

“Kumar’s support has been unwavering all the way through. Considering he was here in 2009, he has had no doubts that things would be safe here.

“He knows the importance of getting cricket back here as a nation. We have 220 million passionate cricket supporters, getting cricket here is the most important thing for us. To get Kumar championing that has been immense.

“When people come here they see what the country is about, see the hospitality, the safety. Seeing is believing and hopefully the MCC guys will tell everyone what a great experience they had.”

