Legendary Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar has sent a heartwarming message to iconic India batsman Sachin Tendulkar while wishing him happy birthday.

Akhtar and Tendulkar had some memorable battles on the field and the 44-year-old previously admitted that he had such a “good time bowling to” the Little Master.

Speaking about playing against Tendulkar, Akhtar said that the “battles against you on the ground are a treasure of my playing days”.

“A very happy birthday to Sachin Tendulkar. Arguably the best batsman in the history of the game. It’s a pleasure to have known you, [played with you] and against you. The battles against you on the ground are a treasure of my playing days,” Akhtar said on Twitter.

