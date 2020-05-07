Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Legendary Pakistan left-arm seamer Wasim Akram has revealed that West Indies icon Brian Lara was the best batsman he played against.

Lara still holds the record for the highest Test score in history of 400 not out.

Akram noted that the West Indian batsman “could tear apart any bowler in the world on any day”.

He added that he cherished “the duels” he had with Lara on the field.

Akram’s praise came when he was wishing Lara happy birthday on Twitter.

“He was the best I played against… greatest batsman of my era who could tear apart any bowler in the world on any day… I cherish the duels I had with him. Above everything, he is an amazing human being… Happy Birthday Brian Charles Lara,” Akram said.

