Pakistan great Shoaib Akhtar reveals who ‘all the players in the subcontinent look up to’

Shoaib Akhtar: “All the players in the subcontinent look up to you”

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar has revealed that “all the players in the subcontinent look up to” iconic India batsman Sunil Gavaskar.

Gavaskar is widely believed to be one of the best batsmen India has ever produced.

Akhtar made the complimentary comments about Gavaskar on Twitter.

“Thanks for the love Sunny bhai. All the players in the subcontinent look up to you,” Akhtar said.

