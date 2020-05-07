Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar has revealed that “all the players in the subcontinent look up to” iconic India batsman Sunil Gavaskar.

Gavaskar is widely believed to be one of the best batsmen India has ever produced.

Akhtar made the complimentary comments about Gavaskar on Twitter.

Thanks for the love Sunny bhai. All the players in the subcontinent look up to you. https://t.co/VSjk2pYTc6 — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) April 20, 2020

“Thanks for the love Sunny bhai. All the players in the subcontinent look up to you,” Akhtar said.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Shoaib Akhtar sends heartwarming message to Sachin Tendulkar

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...