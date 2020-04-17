Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar has admitted that he had such a “good time bowling to” iconic India batsman Sachin Tendulkar.

Akhtar and Tendulkar have had many numerous duels in the past, with both coming out on top or losing.

However, Akhtar pointed out that most Indians remember how Tendulkar hit him for a six during the 2003 World Cup.

“I had a good time bowling to Sachin Tendulkar. He is one of the greatest batsman of all time but I dismissed him 12-13 times as well,” Akhtar said during an Instagram live session as quoted by Cricket Pakistan. “Although, Indians only remember that one six which he hit me in Centurion [during the 2003 ICC World Cup] as it makes them really happy.

“If I had known that one six makes 1.3 billion people happy, then I would have let him hit me for a six every day.”

