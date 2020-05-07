Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif lavished praise on Shoaib Akhtar, saying that he “completely redefined the philosophy of fast bowling”.

Akhtar, who is one of the greatest and most lethal fast bowlers Pakistan ever produced, still holds the record for the fastest delivery, which was clocked at 161.3 kph (100.2 mph) during Pakistan’s match against England in the 2003 World Cup.

The 44-year-old represented Pakistan in 46 Tests, where he took 178 wickets at an average of 25.69.

He also featured in 163 ODIs and claimed 247 wickets at an average of 24.97.

As for his T20 International career, the 44-year-old picked up 19 wickets in 15 matches at an average of 22.73.

Shoaib Akhtar, the man who completely redefined the philosophy of fast bowling with the unmatched passion & attitude. The one & only! — Rashid Latif 🇵🇰 (@iRashidLatif68) May 6, 2020

