Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja has urged the national selectors to get rid of the veteran players in the team and bring in young talent.

Ramiz noted that the only way Pakistan can find youngsters who are capable of having long careers is by giving them a chance to shine on the international stage.

This is not the first time Ramiz has advocated for this as he recently called on Pakistan all-rounders Shoaib Malik and Mohammad Hafeez to retire from international cricket.

“Without giving chances to youngsters, how would we come to know they are ones for the future. I think we need to introduce our young blood instead of going back and picking up tested ones. Put them in white-ball cricket which will increase your cricketing canvas, maybe they go on to play Test cricket too,” Ramiz told ESPNcricinfo as quoted by Ary Sports.

“This is a typical Pakistani mindset that come the World Cup, you must have a lot of experience to win the game. I can understand the value of experience but I still feel that there is much space for young kids to come and do well. Experience can’t be overlooked but at the same time you can’t back yourself completely on a 37 or 38 year old player and not one but three or four.”

