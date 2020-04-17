Darren Lehmann honours Pakistan legend by calling him ‘the best I faced’

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Australia head coach Darren Lehmann has heaped praise on legendary Pakistan left-arm seamer Wasim Akram, calling him the “best I faced”.

Akram’s represented Pakistan in 104 Tests and took 414 wickets at an average of 23.62.

He also took 502 wickets in 356 ODIs at an average of 23.52.

Lehmann’s comments about Akram came in response to a video showing a battle between him and the Pakistan icon.

Got lucky that day , he was the best I faced 😂😂👍👍 https://t.co/yxD8vli5k3 — Darren Lehmann (@darren_lehmann) April 16, 2020

“Got lucky that day, he was the best I faced,” Lehmann said on Twitter.

