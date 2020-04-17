Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir firmly believes that fellow fast bowler Naseem Shah has an extremely bright future ahead of him.

Naseem, 17, holds the record of being the second-youngest bowler to take a five-for and the youngest to claim a hat-trick in Test cricket.

Most recently, he represented the Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and took five wickets in six matches at an average of 32.40.

Amir pointed out that along with excellent pace, Naseem also maintains a good length when bowling.

He also sees pace bowler Mohammad Hasnain achieving big things, but pointed out that the 20-year-old “needs to work on his variations and play more first-class [cricket]”.

“Naseem Shah will come good quicker than the other youngsters. He has out and out pace like (Muhammad) Musa and Hasnain but his length is good. Hasnain is doing well but it’ll take him more time to come good as he needs to work on his variations and play more first-class [cricket],” Amir was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

