Former Australia spinner Brad Hogg believes that Pakistan seamer Haris Rauf is among the bowlers who can bowl the best yorkers in international cricket right now.

Rauf finished as the joint third-highest wicket-taker in the BBL with 20 wickets in 10 matches at an average of 13.35 and an economy rate of 7.05.

Most recently, the 26-year-old represented the Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he claimed three wickets in five matches at an average of 64.66 and an economy rate of 10.77.

In addition to Rauf, Hogg picked India’s Jasprit Bumrah, Sri Lanka’s Lasith Malinga, Australia’s Mitchell Starc and England’s Chris Jordan as the other bowlers who bowl the best yorkers.

“Off the top of my head. Bumrah, Malinga, Starc, Rauf, Jordan,” Hogg said on Twitter.

