Legendary Pakistan pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar has told iconic India batsman Sunil Gavaskar that “nothing is impossible”, including India and Pakistan playing an ODI series in the future.

Akhtar called for the series between India and Pakistan to be held at a neutral venue like Dubai, with the funds raised going to both governments to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

However, Gavaskar noted that snowfall in the Pakistan city of Lahore is more likely to happen than the series.

But, Akhtar hit back by pointing out that snow actually did fall in Lahore last year.

“Well Sunny bhai, we did have snowfall in Lahore last year. So nothing is impossible,” Akhtar said on Twitter.

India and Pakistan have not played a bilateral series since the latter toured India for two Twenty20 Internationals and three ODIs from December 2012 to January 2013.

Since then, the two arch-rivals have only clashed at major cricket events like the World Cup, T20 World Cup, Champions Trophy and Asia Cup.

