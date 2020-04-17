Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Legendary Pakistan batsman and captain Inzamam-ul-Haq has revealed that he once participated in a “biggest six” challenge with iconic West Indies batsman Sir Viv Richards.

Inzamam noted that Richards had already retired at the time of the challenge, but still had the ability to hit the ball a long way.

The 50-year-old added that there is no batsman in cricket today who has the same type of aggression that Richards had during his illustrious career.

“I was once batting with the legendary Sir Vivian Richards. He came over to me and asked me if I wanted to check who could hit the biggest six between us. I smiled and said sure. I thought he is a retired player and I was quite young at the time while I had faith in myself,” Inzamam said in a YouTube video as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

“In the first over he hit a six, which landed in the parking region outside the ground. Then I hit a six, which went above the dressing room and went further than Richard’s six. I happily told him that I had hit a bigger six. He simply replied that they weren’t out yet, we are still playing.

“In the third over, Viv Richards hit a six that went above the dressing room and into the house behind. He didn’t just hit one. He hit three massive sixes into the nearby houses. He was just that kind of a player. He played at this level even after retirement. He was such a great player. I think the players will be learning so much since he is mentoring the Quetta Gladiators side.

“I can’t see aggression, like that of Viv Richards, in the modern game despite the high scoring matches we see today. The passion was just too high. The real essence of cricket is aggression. People enjoy watching cricket because of the aggression.”

