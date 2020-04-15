Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Well-known commentator Alan Wilkins believes that Babar Azam is like Pakistan legend Zaheer Abbas and iconic Australia batsman Mark Waugh.

Azam, who is Pakistan’s T20 captain, recently represented the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he finished as the tournament’s highest run-scorer with 345 runs in 10 games for the Kings at an average of 49.28 and a strike-rate of 123.65.

Wilkins noted that Azam makes batting look so easy, just like Abbas did, and times the ball as well as Waugh used to.

“From a batting point of view, it is difficult to look past Babar Azam who makes it look easy. He reminds me of Zaheer Abbas. He times it very much like Mark Waugh used to. Waugh was a wonderful timer of the ball,” Wilkins said in a YouTube video as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

