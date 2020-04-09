Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Legendary pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar has called for India and Pakistan to play a three-match ODI series, with the funds raised going to both governments to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Akhtar feels that “for the first time, both countries will play for each other”.

Since Akhtar knows that India won’t travel to Pakistan and vice-versa, he suggested holding the series at a neutral venue like Dubai.

“In this time of crisis, I want to propose a three match series in which for the first time, the people of neither country would be upset at the outcome of the games,” Akhtar told PTI as quoted by PakPassion. “If Virat (Kohli) scores a hundred, we will be happy, if Babar Azam scores a hundred, you will be happy. Both teams will be winners irrespective of whatever happens on the field.

“You are bound to get massive viewership for the games. For the first time, both countries will play for each other. And whatever funds are generated through this can be donated equally to the government of India and Pakistan to fight this pandemic.”

“Everyone is sitting at home at the moment, so there will be a massive following for the games. Maybe not now, when things start improving, the games could be organised at a neutral location like Dubai. Chartered flights could be arranged and the matches could he held.

“It could even lead to [a] resumption of bilateral cricketing ties and relations of both countries improve diplomatically. You never know.

“The whole world will tune into it, so much money can be raised to deal with this crisis. In difficult times, the character of the nation comes forward.”

