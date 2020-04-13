Shahid Afridi reveals which Pakistan player is his ‘favourite cricketer and opening batsman’

Shahid Afridi: “Sharjeel Khan amongst many others is my favourite cricketer and opening batsman”

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi revealed that Sharjeel Khan is “my favourite cricketer and opening batsman”.

Sharjeel recently made his Pakistan Super League (PSL) comeback after serving two-and-a-half years of a five-year ban he received for his involvement in a spot-fixing scandal in the 2017 PSL.

In this year’s PSL, the 30-year-old, who played for the Karachi Kings, scored 199 runs at an average of 24.87 and a strike-rate of 144.20.

Given his performance in the PSL, Afridi feels that Sharjeel should be picked in the national team as he “is one player who can give [the] Pakistan innings a good start”.

“Sharjeel Khan amongst many others is my favourite cricketer and opening batsman. I feel that Pakistan has always had a problem of an opener and he is one player who can give [the] Pakistan innings a good start,” Afridi was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

While Afridi wants Sharjeel back in the Pakistan team, former captain Rashid Latif and veteran all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez are both against it.

Latif bluntly said “I oppose [the] return of Sharjeel Khan”, while Hafeez questioned why the 30-year-old should be allowed to make his international comeback.

