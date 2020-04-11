‘I oppose the return of Sharjeel Khan’ – Which Pakistan player said this?

Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif has said that he doesn’t think opening batsman Sharjeel Khan should be allowed to play international cricket again.

Sharjeel recently made his Pakistan Super League (PSL) comeback after serving two-and-a-half years of a five-year ban he received for his involvement in a spot-fixing scandal in the 2017 PSL.

In this year’s PSL, the 30-year-old, who played for the Karachi Kings, scored 199 runs at an average of 24.87 and a strike-rate of 144.20.

Latif also called for match-fixing to be made a criminal offence in Pakistan, and added that if any player is found guilty of corrupt activities, their “properties should be confiscated”.

“I oppose [the] return of Sharjeel Khan. ICC has made rules and these rules are followed by all the boards but these rules usually allow corrupt cricketers to return,” Latif was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan. “Don’t allow players to return to international cricket, limit them to domestic cricket to maintain their livelihood.

“Countries have made police cases and we need to get laws constituted from parliament and make it a crime in [the] country. Furthermore, players’ properties should be confiscated as well.”

Latif isn’t the only player that doesn’t want Sharjeel to return to the Pakistan team as veteran all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez is against it as well.

