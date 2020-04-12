Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Ramiz Raja believes that Pakistan batsman and T20 captain Babar Azam “has the potential” to be better than India skipper Virat Kohli.

Azam has long been compared to Kohli as both players are the best batsmen in their respective teams.

While Azam has a long way to go to achieve what Kohli has done in his illustrious career, Ramiz feels that if Azam “thinks about scoring runs and winning, he will remain a great player for a very long time”.

“For Babar Azam, [the] sky is the limit. Until and unless he gets the environment which is encouraging and engaging, he won’t be able to live up to his potential,” the former Pakistan captain and renowned commentator was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

“He has the potential to even beat Virat Kohli but he needs to free up [his mind] and not think about losing. As soon as he does that and thinks about scoring runs and winning, he will remain a great player for a very long time.”

