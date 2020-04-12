Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former England fast bowler Darren Gough has revealed that legendary Pakistan batsman Mohammad Yousuf “always batted with a smile on his face”.

Gough noted while Yousuf was very friendly and “wanted to keep on talking to you”, he would score so quickly that it came as a surprise when he was “closing in on a 50”.

Yousuf, 45, represented Pakistan in 90 Tests and scored 7,530 runs, which included 24 centuries and 33 fifties, at an average of 52.29.

He also played 288 ODIs, where he accumulated 9,720 runs, which included 15 hundreds and 64 half-centuries, at an average of 41.71.

In regards to his T20 International career, Yousuf featured in three matches and made 50 runs at an average of 16.66.

“Mohammad Yousuf always batted with a smile on his face, he understood you and wanted to keep on talking to you. He was that friendly face when you were bowling, but then suddenly when you looked at the scoreboard he’d still be smiling and closing in on a 50,” Gough was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

