Iconic Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar has hit back at Kapil Dev after the legendary India captain and all-rounder criticised him for suggesting a three-match ODI series between India and Pakistan.

Akhtar had called for a series between India and Pakistan to be held at a neutral venue like Dubai, with the funds raised going to both governments to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

However, Kapil noted that India “does not need money” and told Akhtar to stop giving such suggestions.

In response, Akhtar said that he was “talking about a larger perspective” and hoped that if the series went ahead, it would lead to better relations between the two countries and the resumption of bilateral series.

“So I was only asking what options we had if nothing happens for the next six months,” Akhtar said in a YouTube video as quoted by Cricket Pakistan. “What will all the people, who are employed because of cricket, do? What will happen to those whose livelihoods depend on cricket? The only option we have is holding a fundraising match. Maybe it leads to betterment in the relationship. I am talking about a larger perspective.

“I don’t think Kapil bhai understood what I was trying to say. Everyone is going to be trapped economically. This is the time to put our heads together and generate revenue. The global audience would be hooked by a match. Kapil said he doesn’t need the money and he surely doesn’t. But everyone else does. I think this suggestion will come into consideration soon.

“I respect Kapil bhai a lot. He is a great human being and is our senior. He is a very caring person who takes care of his guests. I have been looked after very well in India. They love me a lot. If I think of a country where I have received the most amount of love after Pakistan, it is definitely India. I am very grateful to them for their love. I try to share my experiences with the world. I am a very patriotic Pakistani. But I talk about a larger picture.”

India and Pakistan have not played a bilateral series since the latter toured India for two Twenty20 Internationals and three ODIs from December 2012 to January 2013.

Since then, the two arch-rivals have only clashed at major cricket events like the World Cup, T20 World Cup, Champions Trophy and Asia Cup.

