Legendary India captain and all-rounder Kapil Dev has slammed iconic Pakistan pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar for suggesting that the two countries play a three-match ODI series.

Akhtar called for the series between India and Pakistan to be held at a neutral venue like Dubai, with the funds raised going to both governments to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

However, Kapil noted that India “does not need money” and told Akhtar to stop giving such suggestions.

He also questioned why the players should put their lives at risk to play cricket.

“India does not need money today so such a series should not be held. And why put our cricketers’ life in danger? So sit back and relax at home,” he told ABP News as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

“Why take the risk of endangering even one life? There’s no need for anyone to give such suggestions. The authorities are trying their best to make people understand the importance of staying home. It’s easy to say things but organising such an event is extremely difficult.”

