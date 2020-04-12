Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi has revealed that former bowling coach Azhar Mahmood and his successor Waqar Younis have helped him perfect his yorker.

Afridi revealed prior to the 2019 World Cup, he spoke to Mahmood and Waqar about the yorker as he was “finding it difficult to bowl them at that time”.

With Waqar being one of the best seamers to ever play for Pakistan, Afridi noted that “if you can’t learn how to bowl yorkers from Waqar Younis, then you will never learn how to bowl them”.

“I have worked very hard to be able to bowl good yorkers and this started from around the time we played in the 2019 World Cup where Azhar Mahmood really helped me bowl this ball more effectively,” Afridi told PakPassion. “In fact, even before the World Cup, I asked Waqar Younis for his help as I was finding it difficult to bowl them at that time.

“He also helped me out for the same issue during my stint at the NCA when I was recovering from dengue fever. If you can’t learn how to bowl yorkers from Waqar Younis, then you will never learn how to bowl them.

“All this was very important as a bouncer and a yorker are two of the main weapons of any fast bowler and if you have these in your armoury, then you can bowl really well. So, I am glad that I was helped by both Azhar Mahmood and Waqar Younis in this case and as we saw in the PSL, I bowled very well and hopefully, I will improve further in the future.”

