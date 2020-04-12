Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former England captain Michael Atherton has called Pakistan batsman and T20 skipper Babar Azam a “fabulous player”.

Azam recently played for the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and finished as the top run-scorer in the tournament with 345 runs in 10 matches at an average of 49.28 and a strike-rate of 123.65.

Given that he has also been Pakistan’s most consistent batsman for the past 12 months, Atherton admitted that he is excited to see Azam in action when Pakistan tour England.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three T20 Internationals against England from July to September.

“Babar Azam looks a fabulous player to me. He looks so skilful and the game looks so easy to him at times. I am very much looking forward to watching him play,” Atherton told the Pakistan Cricket Board as quoted by PakPassion.

“It is a challenge for players when they come from the subcontinent to England. The last two, three years conditions, in England, have been extreme actually: the Duke’s ball and the floodlights and, you know, the way the ball has moved around, so it’s going to be a challenge for all Pakistan’s batsmen, but I think they will be up to it.”

ALSO CHECK OUT: Michael Atherton said Pakistan has always produced great pace bowlers and mystery spinners

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...