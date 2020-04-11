Image courtesy of: Ary Sports

Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja has said that the national team won’t win the T20 World Cup with the current side they have.

Ramiz pointed out that there are too many “old players” in the team right now, which will hinder Pakistan’s chances of winning the tournament.

This comes after Ramiz called on veteran all-rounders Shoaib Malik and Mohammad Hafeez to retire from international cricket.

The T20 World Cup, which Pakistan won back in 2009, is scheduled to be held in Australia from October to November.

“The talent dried up. The lockdown of cricket has been going on for the last 10 years or so. We saw the repercussions of that time as well. Our strategy was all over the place too. I still think that there is no clear cut strategy of what needs to be done,” Ramiz said in a YouTube video as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

“They don’t know what needs to be done with the senior players or the junior players. You sometimes have to take difficult decisions in order to move forward, which is not happening. This creates confusion. In order to fix it, you have to get rid of that confusion.

“We are also stuck with old players and think they will save us. I can’t fathom how we can win the T20 World Cup with old players. The past tells us that this can’t happen.”

