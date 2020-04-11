Azhar Ali unveils his plan to make Pakistan the No. 1 Test team

Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan captain Azhar Ali has revealed that the national team need to start winning series overseas if they are to have any chance of becoming the No. 1 Test team.

Pakistan are currently in seventh place on the Test rankings and are a long way from the top spot.

Azhar replaced Sarfaraz Ahmed as Pakistan’s Test captain in October last year.

In his first series as captain, Pakistan were whitewashed 2-0 by Australia.

However, the national team bounced back to beat Sri Lanka 1-0 in their two-Test series and they recently defeated Bangladesh in the first of two Tests.

The second Test, which was scheduled start on April 5 in Karachi, has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“My plan is to play fearless cricket. The target is to prove ourselves [as] one of the best Test sides and for this, we have to perform exceptionally in home and away series. In our series against England and New Zealand, we need to prove our mettle, as this will be a great step towards becoming a number one side,” Azhar was quoted as saying by The Nation.

“We can’t be a number one Test team if we keep on winning the home series, rather we need to produce extraordinary results in away series as well. In home series, we have to outclass the opponents convincingly to get significant points to get a rapid rise in rankings.

“This is all about our plan and we are focused and committed to achieve it. If every player plays fearless cricket, shoulders his responsibility and give consistent performances, no one can stop us [from] achieving our goal.”

