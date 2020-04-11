Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Australia batsman Ben Dunk has called Pakistan left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi “one of the best T20 bowlers” in the world.

Dunk played alongside Afridi for the Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Afridi finished as the second-highest wicket-taker in the tournament with 13 wickets in nine matches at an average of 18.92 and an economy rate of 7.02.

“Shaheen is one of the best T20 bowlers that I have seen anywhere in the world at the moment,” Dunk was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan. “He is dangerous with the new ball as he swings it both ways and then comes back at the death and bowls really good yorkers and slower balls.”

