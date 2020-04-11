Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan spinner Saqlain Mushtaq believes that iconic batsman Younis Khan should be coaching the national team in any capacity.

Younis is the only Pakistan player that has scored 10,000 Test runs and Saqlain praised him for his “self-confidence and resilience”.

The 43-year-old added that everyone has nothing but positive things to say about Younis’ “work ethic and work discipline”.

“The PCB should involve such a person who has so much self-confidence and resilience,” Saqlain said on his YouTube channel as quoted by The Nation. “Everybody praised his work ethic and work discipline.

“He is hardworking and wants [to produce] results. He wants to do something. He wants to win. I think the PCB should involve him so that he may transfer all [these skills] to the coming generation.”

