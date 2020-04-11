Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif believes that either Sarfaraz Ahmed or Kamran Akmal should be the national team’s wicketkeeper in T20 Internationals.

Sarfaraz hasn’t represented Pakistan since being sacked as Test and T20 captain in October last year, while Akmal last played international cricket in April 2017.

Sarfaraz recently captained the Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he scored 148 runs in nine matches at an average of 21.14 and a strike-rate of 128.69.

As for Akmal, he featured for the Peshawar Zalmi and accumulated 251 runs in nine matches at an average of 27.88 and a strike-rate of 161.93.

While Latif thinks Sarfaraz and Akmal can both occupy the wicketkeeper role in T20 Internationals, he noted that Mohammad Rizwan should be Pakistan’s go-to wicketkeeper in Tests and ODIs.

Rizwan only played two games for the Karachi Kings in the PSL, but failed to score any runs.

“Mohammad Rizwan is the perfect wicketkeeper for Tests and ODIs, Sarfraz Ahmed and Kamran Akmal are fit for the T20 [team],” Latif was quoted as saying by Ary Sports.

