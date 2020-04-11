Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain Aamer Sohail has revealed that he “saved” legendary fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar “from many controversies”.

Sohail noted that Akhtar was “known as controversial player” at the beginning of his career.

Despite this, Sohail said he advised Akhtar to focus on taking wickets “and forget about other things”.

“During the beginning of his career, Shoaib Akhtar used to be known as controversial player, but I took his responsibility and saved him from many controversies by advising him just to focus on his performance and forget about other things,” he said in a YouTube video as quoted by The Nation.

Sohail pointed out that while he was able to keep Akhtar under control, no one has been able to do that with batsman Umar Akmal.

Akmal was recently charged with two breaches of the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) anti-corruption code and is currently suspended.

If found guilty, he could receive a six-month to lifetime ban.

“When we talk about Umar Akmal, no one ever tried to tackle him in a professional way and [this] ruined his career,” Sohail said.

