Australia batsman Ben Dunk admitted that veteran Pakistan left-arm seamer Wahab Riaz “is certainly not losing any of his pace”.

Dunk’s comments come after he faced Wahab during the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Dunk represented the Lahore Qalandars, while Wahab played for the Peshawar Zalmi.

The Pakistan fast bowler enjoyed an excellent campaign as he was the third-highest wicket-taker in the PSL with 11 wickets in nine games at an average of 23.18.

“I know Wahab [Riaz] is getting older, but he is certainly not losing any of his pace,” Dunk was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan. “He has got so many tricks and always seems to be one step ahead, so I think Wahab is an unbelievable bowler and someone very difficult to face.

“He is certainly a legend of the game and I love coming up against him as I know I have to play my best cricket against him.”

