Former Indian Premier League (IPL) chairman Rajeev Shukla has called legendary Pakistan pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar’s suggestion for a three-match ODI series between India and Pakistan “comical”.

Akhtar called for the series to be held at a neutral venue like Dubai, with the funds raised going to both governments to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

However, Shukla questioned how such a series could go ahead right now if all series and tournaments, including the IPL, have been put on hold.

“Shoaib Akhtar is a jolly and moody man, everyone knows it. Time by time he keeps giving such suggestions and ideas. At this stage, he is talking about a cricket match between India and Pakistan to raise funds to help both the countries. So, I feel it is a matter of fun,” Shukla told ANI as quoted by Cricket Pakistan. “We are not even able to organize [the] IPL, who will come to watch that match? Who will allow [the] players to come and play?

“India and Pakistan don’t play bilateral series, who will organize this match as [the] current situation of the country is not good and in his country, [the] situation is even worse so how can [this] match happen? So, I feel this statement is comical.”

India and Pakistan have not played a bilateral series since the latter toured India for two Twenty20 Internationals and three ODIs from December 2012 to January 2013.

Since then, the two arch-rivals have only clashed at major cricket events like the World Cup, T20 World Cup, Champions Trophy and Asia Cup.

