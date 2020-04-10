Pakistan Test captain Azhar Ali reveals his stance on match-fixers

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan Test captain Azhar Ali has reiterated his stance on not wanting players found guilty of match-fixing or any other corrupt activities to return to the national team.
Azhar’s comments come after veteran all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez questioned whether opening batsman Sharjeel Khan should be allowed to make his international comeback.
Sharjeel recently made his Pakistan Super League (PSL) comeback after serving two-and-a-half years of a five-year ban he received for his involvement in a spot-fixing scandal in the 2017 PSL.
In this year’s PSL, the 30-year-old, who played for the Karachi Kings, scored 199 runs at an average of 24.87 and a strike-rate of 144.20.
“My stance on this has not changed. It is still the same as before and I don’t want to talk [or] add anything to that,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.
