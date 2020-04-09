Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

England fast bowler Chris Jordan has revealed that he got a lot of tips from legendary Pakistan left-arm seamer Wasim Akram during the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Jordan represented the Karachi Kings in the tournament and took nine wickets in nine matches at an average of 30.33.

During his time in Pakistan, Jordan said he spoke to Akram, who was the franchise’s bowling coach and president, about “reverse swing, seam presentation and grip”.

“Karachi Kings was a brilliant experience. The highlight was the chance to work with a legend like Wasim Akram who I’ve admired. I spoke with him about reverse swing, seam presentation and grip and I’m seeing what I can add to my game from his inputs,” Jordan was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

The Kings qualified for the semi-finals after finishing in second place on the PSL points table with five wins, four losses and one match being abandoned.

However, the PSL was cut short prior to the semi-finals and final due to the coronavirus pandemic.

