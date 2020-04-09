Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Australia batsman Michael Slater believes that Pakistan batsman Haider Ali “is a player of the future”.

Slater’s comments come after Haider impressed during the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The 19-year-old represented the Peshawar Zalmi and scored 239 runs in nine matches at an average of 29.87 and a strike-rate of 158.27.

In addition to being impressed with Haider’s performance during the PSL, Slater also feels that Pakistan should include him in their squad for the T20 World Cup later this year.

The tournament is scheduled to be held in Australia from October to November.

“I like the emerging players because these tournaments are only as strong as the local players and the same is for [the] PSL,” Slater said in an Instagram video as quoted by Cricket Pakistan. “Haider Ali is a player of the future and he cut the mustard this year in [the] PSL, despite big players around him.

“Some players get daunted by this but that was not the case with Ali as he loved the big stage. I also see him as Pakistan’s World Cup player later this year.”

