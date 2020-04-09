Umar Akmal believes there is a conspiracy against him

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan batsman Umar Akmal claims that there is a conspiracy against him, according to sources.

As reported by Cricket Pakistan, Akmal denied being involved in spot-fixing when questioned by the anti-corruption officials from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Akmal has been charged with two breaches of the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) anti-corruption code.

The two charges are for unrelated incidents and both revolve around Article 2.4.4, which relates to: “Failing to disclose to the PCB Vigilance and Security Department (without unnecessary delay) full details of any approaches or invitations received by the Participant to engage in Corrupt Conduct under this Anti-Corruption Code”.

If found guilty, Akmal, who is currently suspended, could receive a six-month to lifetime ban.

Earlier reports said that Akmal conceded he had met a bookie and kept the PCB in the dark about the incident after the board’s anti-corruption unit presented strong evidence against him.

It was also reported that sources in the PCB said that the board had a record of a phone call Akmal had with the bookie.

However, the anti-corruption officials reportedly failed to present that evidence during the investigation and are solely relying on a report from an investigation agency.

Akmal was also questioned about meeting suspicious individuals. In response, the 29-year-old said he speaks to a lot of people and likes to party as well.

He added that while he interacts and takes photos with a lot of people, that doesn’t necessarily mean he knows them.

When officials spoke to him about this further, Akmal said he met some of the people for personal reasons and provided more details to the anti-corruption unit.

It remains to be seen what happens to Akmal, who has a history of disciplinary problems.

Akmal also missed the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he was supposed to represent the Quetta Gladiators, after being charged under the PCB’s anti-corruption code.

