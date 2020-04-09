Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar believes fellow seamer Hasan Ali “is looking very weak”.

Hasan recently represented the Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he took eight wickets in nine games at an average of 34.37.

Prior to that, he spent months on the sidelines with cortical rib fractures.

Hasan fractured the ninth rib on his right side and eighth and ninth ribs on his left side.

However, there seems to be a lot of confusion over how the injury occurred as former Pakistan bowling coach Azhar Mahmood claimed that it happened when Hasan was made to deadlift “130 to 140 kilograms of weight”.

But, his successor Waqar Younis pointed out that Hasan “got injured during a first-class match”.

Providing his insight into the matter, Akhtar feels that Hasan’s injury was the result of training, being overworked and poor management.

“Hasan got injured due to training as well as overwork. Plus, he played a lot of cricket for the past year or two and wasn’t managed properly,” Akhtar was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan. “When I met him 25 days ago, I told him to do light and high repetition training so there is no stiffness and rigidness in his muscle.

“He is looking very weak and his shoulders [are] also very thin. He went through wrong training and was asked to lift heavy weights. The learning process of our cricketers is very slow because they do not know the anatomy of their body and how to do high repetition training.

“There was a bit mess up from everybody along with Hasan Ali. However, Azhar should have said all this when he was looking after him but I don’t understand why he is saying all this now.”

Since the 2017 Champions Trophy, Hasan has taken 28 wickets in eight Test matches at an average of 30.03 and 40 wickets in 32 ODIs at an average of 35.72.

In regards to T20 Internationals, he has picked up 25 wickets in 23 matches at an average of 27.20.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Rashid Latif reveals why Fakhar Zaman may never play for Pakistan again

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...