Former Pakistan bowling coach Azhar Mahmood has revealed that pace bowler Hasan Ali’s rib injury was caused by a mishap in the gym and not through playing cricket.

Mahmood noted that Hasan was made to deadlift “130 to 140 kilograms of weight”, which resulted in him suffering cortical rib fractures.

Hasan fractured the ninth rib on his right side and eighth and ninth ribs on his left side.

The injury kept him out of action for months, but he made a comeback at the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he took eight wickets in nine games for the Peshawar Zalmi at an average of 34.37.

“Hasan didn’t get injured playing cricket. He got injured during training when the management made him deadlift around 130 to 140 kilograms of weight,” Mahmood was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

“I don’t mind weight training but you need to gradually build players. If someone has not deadlifted more than 100kg before and you ask him to lift 130kg, then obviously he will be get injured. He got injured in the gym.”

