Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif believes that “players are not solely responsible for match-fixing”.

Latif’s comments come as batsman Umar Akmal was recently charged with two breaches of the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) anti-corruption code.

If found guilty, Akmal, who is currently suspended, could receive a six-month to lifetime ban.

“The players are not solely responsible for match-fixing. The players are just pawns. No convicted individual can hold a government job. Why does this happen in Pakistan?” Latif said in a YouTube video as quoted by Cricket Pakistan. “The ICC or the board instructs players to stay away from particular individuals. However, the individuals that have been flagged are associated with franchise teams. In Pakistan, the old heads of the PCB were well aware of the circumstances. If a board is involved, then how can the player be safe?

“The officials in the higher offices of the cricket fraternity are dummies, who are brought there by six to eight individuals. The bank accounts of these businessmen are filled with the PCB’s money. All boards have continued to protect a select few players. This is why they have opened a franchise window so that you can do everything here while leaving international cricket untainted. There are many questions and concerns.

“No convicted individual is granted government jobs. How [can you] have players such as fast bowlers Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Asif and Salman Butt working in government departments? Port Qasim Authority had removed batsmen Khalid Latif and Shahzaib Hasan around two years ago. They have not returned since then.”

