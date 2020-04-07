Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan bowling coach Waqar Younis has dismissed Azhar Mahmood’s claim that seamer Hasan Ali got injured while lifting weights.

Azhar, who was the national team’s bowling coach before Waqar, said that Hasan was made to deadlift “130 to 140 kilograms of weight”, which resulted in him suffering cortical rib fractures.

Hasan fractured the ninth rib on his right side and eighth and ninth ribs on his left side.

The injury kept him out of action for months, but he made a comeback at the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he took eight wickets in nine games for the Peshawar Zalmi at an average of 34.37.

However, Waqar pointed out that Hasan suffered his injury while playing a first-class match.

“As far as I know, Hasan Ali got injured during a first-class match. It’s the first time I’m hearing that he got injured while lifting weights. I don’t know about that,” Waqar was quoted as saying by PakPassion. “What I know is that he regained fitness and he was bowling well but got injured.

“This happens with fast bowlers. You can’t protect them too much, we all go through these injuries. You have to be tough and smart to play Test cricket. So I don’t know where this weight story came from and where Azhar heard of this while sitting there. Hasan is an asset, he’s a very fine cricketer. But unfortunately he’s struggling right now. Hopefully he’ll come out fitter and a stronger cricketer.”

