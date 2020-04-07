Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Pakistan bowling coach Waqar Younis believes that opening batsman Sharjeel Khan has what it takes to be part of the country’s squad for the T20 World Cup.

However, Waqar noted that in order for this to happen, Sharjeel needs to work on his fitness and lose weight.

Sharjeel recently made his Pakistan Super League (PSL) comeback after serving two-and-a-half years of a five-year ban he received for his involvement in a spot-fixing scandal in the 2017 PSL.

In this year’s PSL, the 30-year-old, who played for the Karachi Kings, scored 199 runs at an average of 24.87 and a strike-rate of 144.20.

This is not the first time Waqar has said this as last month, he noted that Sharjeel “needs to work on his fitness because where are we going to hide him in the field?”

“Everyone can see Sharjeel’s fitness. I was the first one to take this initiative, as a player he has no match. He has good hands and he has good eyes but can he survive if we go to Australia for the World Cup? He looked a little overweight and had fitness problems, he had problems in the field,” Waqar was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

“Misbah also highlighted that he needs to work really hard. He has time now and he should work hard, he can be a part of the World Cup team.”

The T20 World Cup is scheduled to be held in Australia from October to November.

