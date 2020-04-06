Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan batsman Mohsin Khan has boldly claimed that “eight players in Pakistan’s playing eleven don’t meet” the fitness standards set.

Mohsin’s comments came while he was calling for opening batsman Sharjeel Khan to make a comeback to the national team.

Sharjeel recently made his Pakistan Super League (PSL) comeback after serving two-and-a-half years of a five-year ban he received for his involvement in a spot-fixing scandal in the 2017 PSL.

In this year’s PSL, the 30-year-old, who played for the Karachi Kings, scored 199 runs at an average of 24.87 and a strike-rate of 144.20.

However, many former players, along with head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq, pointed out that Sharjeel needs to improve his fitness and lose weight.

But, Mohsin feels that Sharjeel could be the answer to Pakistan’s opening woes.

“Opening has always been an issue for Pakistan,” Mohsin told the Daily Express as quoted by Cricket Pakistan. “Sharjeel Khan is a talented player. His fitness should not be a major concern because I think eight players in Pakistan’s playing eleven don’t meet the required standards so it does not make much of a difference.”

While his fitness has caused a lot of debate, some players like Mohammad Hafeez believe that Sharjeel should not be allowed to return to the Pakistan team since he was found guilty of spot-fixing.

