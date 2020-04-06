Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Shoaib Akhtar is widely regarded as one of best fast bowlers to ever play for Pakistan as he tormented the opposition batsmen with his lethal pace.

To this day, he still holds the record for the fastest delivery, which was clocked at 161.3 kph (100.2 mph) during Pakistan’s match against England in the 2003 World Cup.

Recently, Akhtar retweeted a video from Lord’s Cricket Ground that featured him taking his 200th ODI wicket, which came at the iconic venue.

Akhtar’s 200th wicket came in the 1st ODI against England in Cardiff in August 2006 when he pegged back Jamie Dalrymple’s off stump with a beautiful in-swinging delivery.

Akhtar finished with figures of 3-45 off his 10 overs in the match, which was ultimately abandoned due to rain.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Brad Hogg makes extremely bold claim about Shoaib Akhtar and Sachin Tendulkar’s rivalry

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...