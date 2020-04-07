Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan bowling coach Waqar Younis has called left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir a “match-winner” and said that he “performs well in big matches”.

Amir recently represented the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and finished as the joint fourth-highest wicket-taker in the tournament with 10 wickets in nine matches at an average of 26.20.

He was dropped for the T20 series against Bangladesh, but Waqar made it clear that the selectors “haven’t forgotten him or anyone else”, including fellow left-arm pace bowler Wahab Riaz.

Like Amir, Wahab hasn’t represented Pakistan since the team’s tour of Australia last year.

Wahab was the third-highest wicket-taker in the PSL with 11 wickets in nine games for the Peshawar Zalmi at an average of 23.18.

“Amir is a match-winner and performs well in big matches. We haven’t forgotten him or anyone else. I have spoken to Amir and I told Wahab as well,” Waqar was quoted as saying by PakPassion. “In the previous series against Bangladesh, we played with youngsters but it doesn’t mean that we are writing off those two, we have invested in them and they are match-winners.”

