Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan batsman and chief selector Mohsin Khan believes T20 captain Babar Azam is a “role model for younger players”.

Azam recently represented the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he finished as the tournament’s highest run-scorer with 345 runs in 10 games for the Kings at an average of 49.28 and a strike-rate of 123.65.

Overall, the 25-year-old has been Pakistan’s most consistent player over the past 12 months.

“Babar has continued to perform well in all three formats despite the additional responsibility of the being the captain of the T20I side,” Mohsin told the Daily Express as quoted by Cricket Pakistan. “He is a disciplined player and a role model for younger players in the country.”

Mohsin isn’t the only former player to heap praise on Azam as iconic seamer Shoaib Akhtar called him “one of the greatest finds of Pakistan”.

Legendary batsman Mohammad Yousuf said Azam is a “class apart from the others right now” and that he has not “seen a finer batsman in Pakistan than Babar since I last played for the national team”.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Mohsin Khan makes extremely shocking comments about Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...