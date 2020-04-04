Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan batsman Mohammad Yousuf believe that T20 captain Babar Azam “is a class apart from the others right now”.

Azam recently represented the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he finished as the tournament’s highest run-scorer with 345 runs in 10 games for the Kings at an average of 49.28 and a strike-rate of 123.65.

In fact, Yousuf has been so impressed with Azam’s performances with the bat that he said he has “not seen a finer batsman in Pakistan than Babar since I last played for the national team”.

“Babar is a class apart from the others right now. That is why he is in the ICC’s top five rankings in all three formats. Personally I have not seen a finer batsman in Pakistan than Babar since I last played for the national team,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Mohammad Yousuf makes incredibly shocking remarks about Mohammad Hafeez and Shoaib Malik

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...