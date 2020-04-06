Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan batsman Mohsin Khan has questioned how Misbah-ul-Haq can be held accountable if he is both head coach and chief selector.

Mohsin revealed that when he was the national team’s interim head coach, he was also offered the chief selector position, but he turned it down since there would be a “conflict of interest”.

In addition to this, Mohsin criticised the Pakistan team’s lack of consistency as of late.

“When Imran Khan became the Prime Minister, I was expecting that the decisions in PCB will be taken on merit but that does not seem the case. Our cricket is derailing from the right track as there is no consistency in the national team’s performance,” he told the Daily Express as quoted by Cricket Pakistan. “There is lack of accountability with Misbah as the team’s head coach-cum chief selector. Who will you hold responsible when the head coach fields a side which he had selected himself?

“When I was the head coach of the side, PCB Chairman Ijaz Butt had offered me the role of chief selector as well but I refused because of conflict of interest.”

Mohsin isn’t the only former player with this view as legendary batsman Mohammad Yousuf also questioned the PCB’s decision to give Misbah so much responsibility.

“I just don’t understand why give so much responsibility to one man and I don’t see any planning in the way Misbah is handling things,” Yousuf had said.

