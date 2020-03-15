Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar believes that Pakistan Twenty20 captain Babar Azam is “one of the greatest finds of Pakistan”.

Azam is currently representing the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The 25-year-old has enjoyed a superb campaign thus far as he is the top run-scorer in the tournament with 313 runs in nine matches at an average of 52.16 and a strike-rate of 127.75.

“When you will bowl to Babar Azam on such an easy batting wicket, then you will have to bear the consequences. Babar Azam is one of the greatest finds of Pakistan,” Akhtar said in a YouTube video as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Shoaib Akhtar reveals which Pakistan player needs to “lose his belly fat”

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...