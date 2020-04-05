Azhar Mahmood reveals which three players ‘are Pakistan’s future’

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan bowling coach Azhar Mahmood believes pace bowler Hasan Ali, spin-bowling all-rounder Shadab Khan and all-rounder Faheem Ashraf “are Pakistan’s future”.

Hasan recently represented the Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he took eight wickets in nine games at an average of 34.37.

Shadab captained Islamabad United in the tournament and finished as the fifth-highest run-scorer with 263 runs in nine matches at an average of 37.57 and a strike-rate of 159.39.

He also took eight wickets at an average of 29.37.

As for Faheem, he accumulated 50 runs in seven matches for Islamabad United at an average of 16.66 and claimed seven wickets at an average of 31.42.

Meanwhile, Mahmood also called on the team management to support players when they go through rough patches.

“Every player goes through highs and lows in his career. Management needs to back their players if they are going through a tough time instead of writing him off and saying he is finished and is focusing on things other [than] cricket,” Mahmood was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan. “Players like Hasan Ali, Shadab and Faheem Ashraf are Pakistan’s future, so back them and don’t just replace them straight away with other bowlers.”

ALSO CHECK OUT: Azhar Mahmood reveals which Pakistan player has failed to live up to expectations

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...