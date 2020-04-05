Wasim Khan: Pakistan has lost ‘millions of dollars’ because of India

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief executive Wasim Khan revealed that the board has lost “millions of dollars” because of India’s refusal to play any bilateral series.

India and Pakistan have not played a bilateral series since Pakistan toured India for two Twenty20 Internationals and three ODIs from December 2012 to January 2013.

Since then, the two arch-rivals have only clashed at major cricket events like the World Cup, T20 World Cup, Champions Trophy and Asia Cup.

With the teams not having played a bilateral series in over seven years, Wasim admitted that “there appears to be little chance” of it happening in the near future.

“There appears to be little chance of India and Pakistan playing, and we have already suffered losses in millions of dollars,” he told ESPNcricinfo’s Stump Mic Podcast as quoted by Wisden.

