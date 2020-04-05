Wasim Khan: Pakistan ‘capable of hosting a big ICC event’

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief executive Wasim Khan believes that the country is “capable of hosting a big ICC event”.

International cricket has slowly been returning to Pakistan as Sri Lanka and Bangladesh recently toured the nation to play full series consisting of T20s, ODIs and Tests.

Given that the recent edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) was also held entirely in Pakistan for the first time ever and that numerous international players featured in the tournament, Wasim sees no reason why the country can’t host an ICC event.

“The fact that we have logistically hosted the entire Pakistan Super League in Pakistan, and also teams like Sri Lanka and Bangladesh for Test matches, besides other smaller events and series shows we are capable of hosting a big ICC event,” Wasim told ESPNcricinfo’s Stump Mic Podcast as quoted by Wisden.

